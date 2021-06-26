Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,460.20 ($19.08). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.79), with a volume of 889,822 shares trading hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.