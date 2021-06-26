Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,460.20 ($19.08). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($18.79), with a volume of 889,822 shares trading hands.

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

