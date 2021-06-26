Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

