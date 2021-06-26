Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

