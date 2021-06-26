Aravive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,739% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

