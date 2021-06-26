Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97. 979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

