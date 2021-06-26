Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. 6,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,989,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

