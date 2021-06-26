Arctis Global LLC Invests $23.03 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,286,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,028,000. APA comprises approximately 3.3% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

APA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 8,231,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

