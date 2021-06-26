Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 164,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.