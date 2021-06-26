Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Director Charles Drucker Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $9.99 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.