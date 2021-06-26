Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 95959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

Specifically, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,861,800 and sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

