Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,517. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.97.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

