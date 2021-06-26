Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

ASND opened at $140.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.