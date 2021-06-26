Asensus Surgical (ASXC) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Asensus Surgical (NYSE: ASXC) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Asensus Surgical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asensus Surgical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Asensus Surgical Competitors 902 3842 7097 189 2.55

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% Asensus Surgical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Risk & Volatility

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million -$59.31 million -5.24 Asensus Surgical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.47 million 73.47

Asensus Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Asensus Surgical peers beat Asensus Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

