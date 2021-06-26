Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,782,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $40,431,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.66. 374,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

