At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 120.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $68,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

