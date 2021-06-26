Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 47,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 684,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

