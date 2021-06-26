Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.99

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 384573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

