Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 472 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

