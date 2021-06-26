Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

NYSE VEEV opened at $312.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.81 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.