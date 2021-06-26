Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $576,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.