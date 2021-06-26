Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,902 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $6,002,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

TAK stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.