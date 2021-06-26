Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in DexCom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $430.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

