Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.21.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

