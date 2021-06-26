Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 4,727 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

