Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

