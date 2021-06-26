Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 180,689 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 986,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,538,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 458,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $6,966,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

