Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,650.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 341,829 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.