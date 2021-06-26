Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

