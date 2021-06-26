Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

