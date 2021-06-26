Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

