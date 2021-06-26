Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVAN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

