Aviva PLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,025,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,319,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

