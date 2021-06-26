Aviva PLC Invests $1.25 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

