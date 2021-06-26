Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.87 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,725,262. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.