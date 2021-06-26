Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $77.46 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.