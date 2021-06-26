Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $220,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

