Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,400 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $39,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

