Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

CCI stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

