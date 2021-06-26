Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

