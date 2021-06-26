Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $123.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

