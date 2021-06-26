Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,450 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PGEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,648,000 shares of company stock worth $18,610,405 in the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

