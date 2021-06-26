AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.