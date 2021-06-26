Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

