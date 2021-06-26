Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

NYSE COP opened at $61.31 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -408.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

