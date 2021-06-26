Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $167.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

