Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

