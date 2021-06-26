Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

