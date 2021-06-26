B. Riley Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iStar’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

STAR stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

