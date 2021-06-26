Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €122.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €101.85 ($119.82) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €90.35.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

