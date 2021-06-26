Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,351 Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

